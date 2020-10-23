Left Menu
OnePlus 7 / 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T / 7T Pro get new update with bug fixes

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 19:23 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T Series have started receiving a new over-the-air (OTA) update in India and globally. The new update brings few bug fixes and optimizations for both the flagship series.

As always, the OTA is being rolled out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it now and a complete roll-out will take place in a few days after the company ensures that there are no critical bugs.

The OTA update for OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro comes with build number OxygenOS 10.3.6 in India and globally with Europe to shortly follow (OxygenOS 10.0.9). The changelog includes:

System

  • Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly (Route: Settings > OnePlus Tips > Support)
  • Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience (OP7 Pro Only)
  • Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

On the other hand, the update for the OnePlus 7T comes with build number OxygenOS 10.3.6 in India and OxygenOS 10.0.14 in the EU and globally. The update for the OnePlus 7T Pro arrives with OxygenOS 10.3.6 in India and OxygenOS 10.0.12 in the EU and globally.

The changelog includes:

System

  • Newly added user assistance feature to help user master usage skills quickly(Route: Settings > OnePlus Tips > Support)
  • Optimized power consumption of the system and improve user experience
  • Fixed the issue that the alarm clock does not ring in certain scenarios
  • Fixed the unstable issue with Messages in special cases
  • Fixed the flashback issue with some third-party apps
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.09

