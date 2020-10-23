Google must respond to U.S. antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19

Google must respond to U.S. antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 23:18 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 22:36 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google must respond to the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit by Dec. 19, according to a court filing on Friday.
The Justice Department on Tuesday sued the $1 trillion company and accused it of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech in decades. Google called the lawsuit "deeply flawed."