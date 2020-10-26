Halle Berry to start shooting for 'Moonfall'

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to begin filming for Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller "Moonfall" . The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update.

Berry, 54, will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe. "Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!" she captioned a selfie.

"Moonfall" follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth. Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, and John Bradley also round the cast of "Moonfall" .