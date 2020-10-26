Left Menu
Development News Edition

Halle Berry to start shooting for 'Moonfall'

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to begin filming for Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller "Moonfall". The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update. Berry, 54, will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-10-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 11:36 IST
Halle Berry to start shooting for 'Moonfall'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Halle Berry is set to begin filming for Roland Emmerich's next disaster thriller "Moonfall" . The Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the update.

Berry, 54, will essay the role of a NASA astronaut-turned-administrator whose previous space mission holds a clue about an impending catastrophe. "Officially out of #Quarantine - ready to get to work! #Moonfall here I come!" she captioned a selfie.

"Moonfall" follows the aftermath of when the moon is knocked from its orbit by a mysterious force and is on a collision course with Earth. Life hangs in the balance and with just weeks to go before impact, a ragtag team is sent on a near impossible mission to land on the lunar surface and save humanity.

Patrick Wilson, Stanley Tucci, Josh Gad, and John Bradley also round the cast of "Moonfall" .

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Diving legend Louganis questions if HIV status cost him TV jobs

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Oct 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - He is regularly dubbed the worlds best ever diver, but Olympic gold medallist Greg Louganis still questions whether he missed out on lucrative sponsorship deals and top TV jobs ...

Uttarakhand: Schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents...

Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, internal reforms at 4-day conference from Monday

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of Indias combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, govern...

Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus. Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020