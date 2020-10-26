Left Menu
Development News Edition

Realme C17 tipped to launch in India soon

The Realme C17 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 34 days of standby time that can be further extended with a super power-saving mode. It supports 18W fast-charging and reverse charging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 13:24 IST
Realme C17 tipped to launch in India soon

The Realme C17 which was made its debut in Bangladesh late last month is now tipped to launch in India very soon. According to popular Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka stufflistings, the budget phone will be launched in late November or early December.

As for the pricing, the Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (approx. Rs 13,920) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model. It has two color variants- Navy Blue and Lake Green.

Realme C17: Specifications

The Realme C17 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 1600x720-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and comes with a splash-resistant design.

Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The processor is paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated SD card slot.

The Realme C17 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 34 days of standby time that can be further extended with a super power-saving mode. It supports 18W fast-charging and reverse charging.

In the camera department, the AI quad-camera module at the back comprises a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens. On the front, the left-aligned punch-hole houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty and Portrait Mode.

Connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. The Realme C17 boots realme UI based on Android 10.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar tests positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is admitted to a hospital here as a precautionary measure on the advice of doctors. In a message, Pawar, who is also the states finance mini...

Energy stocks drag FTSE 100 lower as virus fears weigh

Londons FTSE 100 retreated on Monday as a dip in oil prices hit energy stocks, while fears of a faltering economic recovery due to a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases weighed on European markets. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index fell ...

Vietnam ready to evacuate 1.3 mln people as typhoon approaches

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate nearly 1.3 million people as it braces for the impact of typhoon Molave, which lashed the Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least a dozen fishermen missing on Monday.Typhoon M...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020