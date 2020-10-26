Realme C17 tipped to launch in India soon

The Realme C17 which was made its debut in Bangladesh late last month is now tipped to launch in India very soon. According to popular Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka stufflistings, the budget phone will be launched in late November or early December.

Provided there are no last moment changes, the Realme C17 is set for launch late November or early December in India.#Realme #RealmeC17 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 26, 2020

As for the pricing, the Realme C17 is priced at BDT 15,990 (approx. Rs 13,920) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model. It has two color variants- Navy Blue and Lake Green.

Realme C17: Specifications

The Realme C17 boasts a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with 1600x720-pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent and comes with a splash-resistant design.

Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. The processor is paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated SD card slot.

The Realme C17 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 34 days of standby time that can be further extended with a super power-saving mode. It supports 18W fast-charging and reverse charging.

In the camera department, the AI quad-camera module at the back comprises a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 119-degree FOV, a 2MP Macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens. On the front, the left-aligned punch-hole houses an 8MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty and Portrait Mode.

Connectivity options include- 4G LTE, WiFi802.11 b/g/n/a/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. The Realme C17 boots realme UI based on Android 10.