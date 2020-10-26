Left Menu
Development News Edition

Technology matters, but how real are our virtual lives at work and play?

As our lives become more virtual with technology, how do gadgets define our identity at work, home and social circles at this unique moment in history?

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 15:30 IST
Technology matters, but how real are our virtual lives at work and play?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As our lives become more virtual with technology, how do gadgets define our identity at work, home, and social circles at this unique moment in history?

Mary L. Gray, an anthropologist and recent recipient of a 2020 MacArthur "genius grant," looks at the way technology affects labor, identity, and human rights. Gray, 51, who is based in Somerville, Massachusetts, discusses how digital culture can improve our professional as well as personal lives. Below are edited excerpts.

Q: Nearly six in 10 workers say that working from home means their day is less defined, according to a recent study. What are your thoughts on how technology is keeping us connected to work more than we probably want or need it to? A: Remote work is not new to anyone who does contingent work. Contract workers, who have no healthcare benefits and can be fired at any time, work as much as they need to make ends meet, and they have always done that work around family demands.

What is new is the experience of the salaried worker now working from home, who is figuring out how to juggle eldercare, childcare, household chores and everything else. That's the thing about this pandemic - it drove so many of us to the realities that gig economy workers live every day. Q: How can we make technology matter, but not overshadow our life?

A: By understanding that technology is not the thing that matters. What matters is how can we apply technology to problems where we see inequity. Take broadband: It's expensive to access data plans in rural parts of the U.S. Rural broadband won't fix rural poverty. But it's a lever. The internet is not a "nice-to-have." It's essential to economic productivity.

Q: Are you worried that we are all spending too much time online these days? A: No. What were our options before Facebook? The internet provides a place to connect, explore, and be seen. We all crave social connection, especially right now.

Q: What is your advice for parents who worry about too much "screen time?" A: We have a popular narrative that says video games are bad, and parents are bad if they let kids sit in front of screens all day.

The more pressing question is what are we trying to achieve when we are on our screens? The most valuable skill is teaching kids to evaluate and critically analyze what is in front of them. They need to learn how to make sense of the world, to think through a problem and how to identify sources. If there is one thing our democracy needs, it is fact-checking.

Through screens, young people are learning how to collaborate, and even how to work with a group they've never met before. It's not always obvious to parents, but if kids are developing skills to learn how to learn, that is a good thing.

Q: What form of technology is most indispensable to you? A: I feel like I could live without all of it. I'm quite conscious of the connections I have with people - that's the most important structure we can put in our lives.

If pushed to pick one form of technology, I'd say I rely on the phone the most to stay in touch with family and friends. But mostly it's just talking, not FaceTime. My dad is 91. He doesn't have the internet in his house. And he has a flip phone.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India ranks 6th most positive about teachers in 35-country survey

India ranks among the worlds top 10 countries when it comes to valuing its teaching workforce, according to a new 35-country global survey-based report. Reading Between The Lines What The World Really Thinks of Teachers, released by the UK-...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with his US counterpart

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart Mark T Esper held extensive talks on Monday, covering various aspects of fast expanding defence and strategic ties, including ways to further deepen military-to-military cooperation, bet...

Pollution isn't a problem of AAP alone: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said air pollution was not a problem of just the Aam Aadmi Party or the Delhi government and everyone, irrespective of their party affiliations, should join efforts to tackle it. The minister a...

Vaccine hopes rise as Oxford jab prompts immune response among old as well as young adults

One of the worlds leading COVID-19 experimental vaccines produces a immune response in both young and old adults, raising hopes of a path out of the gloom and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus.The vaccine, developed by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020