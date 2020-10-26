German govt raises 2020 GDP forecast to -5.5% - source
Reuters | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:23 IST
The German government will revise upwards its forecast for growth domestic product (GDP) for 2020 when it presents an update to its estimates this week, a source familiar with the government's forecast told Reuters on Monday. The government now expects GDP to shrink 5.5% in 2020 compared to a previous estimate for a 5.8% decline, the source said.
For 2021, the government will confirm its forecast for GDP growth of 4.4%. The economy ministry declined to comment and said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier would present the updated forecast on Wednesday.
