Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. regrets EU move on tariffs, seeks deal on Boeing-Airbus row - speech

The U.S. speech, seen by Reuters, came at a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) which gave its formal clearance on Monday for the EU to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods. "In conclusion, the United States strongly favors a negotiated resolution of its dispute with the EU over the massive launch aid subsidies it provided to Airbus.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-10-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 17:40 IST
U.S. regrets EU move on tariffs, seeks deal on Boeing-Airbus row - speech
Representative image

The United States on Monday told the WTO that it regretted the European Union's seeking retaliatory tariffs for Boeing subsidies, and that it favoured a "negotiated resolution" with the bloc over its subsidies to rival planemaker Airbus. The U.S. speech, seen by Reuters, came at a meeting of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) which gave its formal clearance on Monday for the EU to impose tariffs on $4 billion of U.S. goods.

"In conclusion, the United States strongly favors a negotiated resolution of its dispute with the EU over the massive launch aid subsidies it provided to Airbus. The United States has recently provided proposals for a reasonable settlement that would provide a level playing field," the U.S. delegation said.

Also Read: European shares tumble on J&J vaccine worries, banks slide

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Arnab FIRs: Some people targeted with greater intensity, need more protection, says SC

Some people are targeted with greater intensity and need more protection, the Supreme Court said on Monday after the Maharashtra government opposed the Bombay High Court order staying probe into two FIRs lodged against Republic TV editor-in...

Baroda bypoll: Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rising prices of essential commodities

Canvassing for the Congress candidate for the bypolls to the Baroda Assembly constituency in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state over rising prices of vegetables and ess...

Former union minister Dilip Ray, others granted bail after sentencing in coal scam case

A special CBI court on Monday granted bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and others after sentencing them to three years in prison in connection with the alleged irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Speci...

Climate change poses growing threats to vulnerable Africa, UN says

Floods, droughts, hotter weather and a desert locust invasion the impacts of climate change are hitting Africa hard, and worse is ahead for the regions food supplies, economy and health, the U.N. climate agency said on Monday.Temperatures ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020