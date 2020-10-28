Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019

That account in turn led to more than 20 other accounts on Facebook and Instagram, revealing a dormant disinformation operation that had targeted countries including Israel and Saudi Arabia in 2019, the company said. Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said the newly-discovered accounts were largely inactive, but had previously attempted to spread claims about an "alleged massacre" at last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:00 IST
Facebook says suspected Iranian hackers behind U.S. election threats operated in 2019
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian hackers suspected of emailing threatening messages to U.S. voters last week and spreading false information about compromised election systems ran a disinformation campaign last year targeting the Middle East, Facebook Inc said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials blamed Iran last week for thousands of threatening emails and an online video that purported to show hackers breaking into a voter registration system just days before the U.S. presidential election. Tehran has denied the allegations. Facebook said it had suspended one fake account which attempted to share the video on its site. That account in turn led to more than 20 other accounts on Facebook and Instagram, revealing a dormant disinformation operation that had targeted countries including Israel and Saudi Arabia in 2019, the company said.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy, said the newly-discovered accounts were largely inactive, but had previously attempted to spread claims about an "alleged massacre" at last year's Eurovision Song Contest in Israel. U.S. intelligence agencies are still analysing who exactly in Iran commanded the operation and its intent, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters last week.

Gleicher said on Tuesday his team found a small number of technical links to a disinformation network suspended in April that was attributed to Iran's state broadcaster, as well as "connections to individuals associated with the Iranian government." Facebook also said it had suspended two pages and 22 Instagram accounts run by people from Mexico and Venezuela that used fake identities and other forms of so-called "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" to post about current events and politics in the United States.

Some of the accounts posed as Americans and posted in Spanish and English about topics including race relations, feminism and the environment, Facebook said. They were identified following a tip from the FBI, it added. While it was not clear who was behind the activity, some accounts posted captioned pictures previously used by the Internet Research Agency, the Russian organization U.S. prosecutors have said played a key role in Moscow's efforts to sway the 2016 U.S. election.

Gleicher said both networks, as well as a third operation targeting Internet users in Myanmar, had been caught before they could attract significant followings. But he said "malicious actors" were increasingly using concerns about their own election interference attempts to further sow distrust and division.

"We call it perception hacking," he said. "Rather than actually breaking into a sensitive voter database or using a large social influence campaign, you just play on everyone's fear that it exists."

TRENDING

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram could face shortage of medical facilities in case of more COVID-19 patients requiring ventilation: Minister

Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana on Tuesday said the state could face shortage of medical facilities if the number of symptomatic patients needing ventilation increases. He said at least four patients are under ventilation at the Int...

French hospitals saturated by Nov 11 without new measures, French PM told lawmakers

French hospitals intensive care units will be saturated with COVID-19 patients by November 11 if nothing is done to stop the epidemic in France, the French prime minister told lawmakers in a meeting behind closed doors, according to partici...

Fire forces evacuations at Brazil hospital; 1 reported dead

Fire erupted in one of Rio de Janeiros main hospitals on Tuesday, forcing rescue workers to evacuate at least 200 people, some wheeled out in their beds. At least one person reportedly died. The fire began in a basement of the Bonsucesso Fe...

Two Swiss Muslim leaders convicted of spreading al Qaeda propaganda

A Swiss court handed suspended jail terms on Tuesday to two senior officials from a Swiss Islamic group for spreading propaganda supporting al Qaeda, in a retrial which followed their earlier acquittal. Nicolas Blancho, president of the Isl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020