OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update rolling out to OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 12:04 IST
The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update that brings October 2020 security patch along with a few bug fixes and optimizations.

The latest beta update weighs nearly 3GB in size and users who are on the previous Open Beta versions for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will receive this new build as an OTA.

Announcing the update on OnePlus forums, the company said, "Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks."

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 8 series:

System

  • Optimized the UI smoothness of Call
  • Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance
  • Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games
  • Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games
  • Improved system stability and fixed general issues
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Ambient Display

  • Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother
  • Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）

Zen Mode

  • Fixed the low probability issue that system settings interface stopped running when Zen Mode turned on

