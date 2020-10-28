OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update rolling out to OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have started receiving the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update that brings October 2020 security patch along with a few bug fixes and optimizations.

The latest beta update weighs nearly 3GB in size and users who are on the previous Open Beta versions for OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will receive this new build as an OTA.

Announcing the update on OnePlus forums, the company said, "Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are sometimes not as stable as our official OTAs generally are. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks."

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 3 update for the OnePlus 8 series:

System

Optimized the UI smoothness of Call

Optimized background process management mechanism to improve sandy-by performance

Fixed the issue that text was blocked in some games

Optimized the issue that input text was blocked in some games

Improved system stability and fixed general issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Ambient Display

Optimized the animation effect with Canvas, making the unlock experience smoother

Canvas now supports Always-on ambient display(Settings-Ambient Display-Always-on ambient display-Choose "All day" ）

Zen Mode