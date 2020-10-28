Toyota boosts U.S. fuel pump recall to 3.34 million total vehicles

Toyota Motor Corp said Wednesday it is recalling another 1.52 million U.S. vehicles for a fuel pump issue that prompted an earlier recall in January.

In total, Toyota has now recalled 3.34 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles produced between July 2017 through September. Toyota said the vehicles that have a fuel pump that may stop operating and could result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved version.