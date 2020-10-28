Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 on Nov 7

India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, ISRO said on Wednesday. Speaking to PTI in June, Sivan had said ISRO will make an assessment of the impact of the lockdown on its missions. Because of this (pandemic), everything got disturbed.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 20:36 IST
ISRO to launch earth observation satellite EOS-01 on Nov 7
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India would launch its latest earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard its Polar rocket PSLV-C49 from the spaceport of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on November 7, ISRO said on Wednesday. This is the first launch by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) since the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into force in March.

ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said in June that ten space missions being prepared for launch this year have been 'disturbed' due to the lockdown. EOS-01 is intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, the city- headquartered ISRO said.

"The launch is tentatively scheduled at 3.02 pm on November 7 subject to weather conditions" from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, it said in a statement. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, the space agency said, without giving further details.

This will be the 51st mission of ISRO's workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. In view of the strict COVID-19 pandemic norms in place at the launch centre, gathering of media personnel there was not planned and the viewing gallery will be closed, ISRO said.

However, the live telecast of the launch will be available on ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter channels, it added. Speaking to PTI in June, Sivan had said ISRO will make an assessment of the impact of the lockdown on its missions.

Because of this (pandemic), everything got disturbed. We have to make an assessment after the COVID-19 issue is resolved, he had said.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020