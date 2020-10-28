Divij and his partner Bambridge enter Astana Open quarters

India's Divij Sharan and his partner Luke Bambridge of the United Kingdom advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Astana Open after beating the pair of Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador here on Wednesday. The Indo-British pair won their round of 16 match 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour 30 minutes.

They will play the second seeded Australian pair of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Purcell and Saville had beaten the Kazakh duo of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-4 6-4 in their round of 16 matches.