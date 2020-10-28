Avast uncovers 21 malicious gaming apps on Google Play Store

Cybersecurity firm Avast has uncovered 21 malicious gaming apps on the Google Play Store that come packed with hidden adware, a part of the HiddenAds family.

The HiddenAds malware disguises itself as a fun or useful application but actually exists to serve up intrusive ads outside the app. They are hard to identify as they frequently hide their icons so they can't be deleted and hide behind relevant-looking ads.

As per the estimates by SensorTower, these apps have approximately eight million downloads so far. The HiddenAd apps identified by Avast include- Shoot Them, Crush Car, Rolling Scroll, Helicopter Attack, Assassin Legend, Helicopter Shoot, Rugby Pass, Flying Skateboard, Iron it, Shooting Run, Plant Monster, Find Hidden, Find 5 Differences, Rotate Shape, Jump Jump, Find the Differences, Sway Man, Money Destroyer, Desert Against, Cream Trip, and Props Rescue.

"Developers of adware are increasingly using social media channels like regular marketers would. This time, users reported they were targeted with ads promoting the games on YouTube. The popularity of these social networks make them an attractive advertising platform, also for cybercriminals, to target a younger audience," says Jakub Vavra, a Threat Analyst at Avast.

While Google is doing everything possible to prevent HiddenAds from entering its Play Store, the malicious apps keep finding new ways to disguise their true purpose, thus slipping through to the platform and then to users' phones."

Avast recommends users to remain vigilant when downloading applications to their phones. They are advised to check the applications' profile, reviews to identify signs of scam apps. For instance, the Avast team noticed that some of the HiddenAd apps have very low downloads and reviews and all of them are extremely positive and enthusiastic. Vavra says that this can also be a sign that something is suspicious.

Users are also advised to check app permission requests before tapping the "Allow" button. If a new app asks for certain permissions it doesn't need, it's a sign the app is likely a scam.