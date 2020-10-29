Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-European Super League would destroy Premier League: Wenger

"That means to destroy the Premier League basically." A Super League would see the top sides in Europe face off more regularly but Wenger said the real beneficiaries would be the club owners. And the European Super League is one way, maybe, to make more money."

Reuters | Updated: 29-10-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 12:28 IST
Soccer-European Super League would destroy Premier League: Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said the main reason clubs on the continent are keen to establish a new European Super League is because they cannot compete financially with their rivals in the Premier League. Manchester United and Liverpool are reported to be in talks over the creation of a new $6 billion breakaway tournament that would feature up to 18 clubs from Europe's top five leagues.

The founding members are aiming to get the tournament underway in 2022 and Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned as Barcelona president on Tuesday, has said the La Liga club had already accepted a proposal to join. But Wenger, now FIFA's head of global development, said the plans were aimed at eroding the Premier League's "superiority".

"The other leagues tried to destroy the advantage the Premier League has. For them, the best way to tame that is to create a European League," he told the Guardian. "That means to destroy the Premier League basically."

A Super League would see the top sides in Europe face off more regularly but Wenger said the real beneficiaries would be the club owners. "We're in a period of owners who are investors," Wenger added. "Their first target is to make more money. And the European Super League is one way, maybe, to make more money."

Also Read: Josep Maria Bartomeu steps down as Barcelona president

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

We have come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it is promulgated today, Centre tells SC.

We have come out with an Ordinance on curbing pollution and it is promulgated today, Centre tells SC....

DPIIT releases quality control norms for leather footwear

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has come out with quality control norms for different leather footwear including anti-riot shoes with a view to contain imports and production of sub-standard products in the...

Girl killed, 7 injured in clash over love affair in UP

A 17-year-old girl was killed and seven others injured in a clash at Tala village under the Kandhai Police Station area here, police said on Thursday. According to police, the girl was reportedly in a relationship with her neighbour Rajkuma...

Pompeo says China's treatment of Uighurs 'biggest threat to religious freedom'

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday described Chinas treatment of Uighur Muslims as the biggest threat to religious freedom during an address to the youth wing of Indonesias largest Islamic organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama.Pompeo, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020