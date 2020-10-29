Xiaomi to launch Mi Notebook 14 with Intel Core i3 processor in India

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new i3 variant of the Mi Notebook 14 series in India, according to a teaser shared by the company on Twitter.

As per the official teaser, the Mi Notebook 14 new variant will be powered by the Intel Core i3 processor and will come with 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop sports a metallic body and weighs just 1.5kg.

Unlike the i5 variant that comes with an external Mi Webcam HD 720p, the upcoming Mi Notebook 14 i3 variant will have an in-built camera.

SURPRISE 😍#MiNoteBook14 powered by 10th Gen @intel Core i3 Coming Soon. 🔜So soon, that you should wait for this one before making your next NoteBook purchase.Exciting festive offers lined up too. 🥳I ❤️ Mi pic.twitter.com/gyhYdUJKIA — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) October 29, 2020

To recall, the Mi Notebook 14 featuring the 10th Generation Comet Lake Intel Core i5-10210U processor was launched in India back in June 2020. It is priced starting at Rs 41,999 and is available in three variants- the base model with 256GB SSD, a mid-tier model with 512GB SSD and the top model with 512GB SSD and Nvidia MX250 GPU.

The Mi Notebook 14 features an FHD anti-glare display with 1920x1080-pixels resolution and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The keyboard is based on the scissor mechanism and comes with an in-built dust protection layer.

The laptop is equipped with a 46Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hrs and with a 65W charger the battery level goes from 0 to 50% in just 35 minutes. It features 2x2W Stereo Speakers with DTS Audio processing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 x High-speed USB 3.1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port and 1x HDMI 1.4b interface.

The Mi Notebook 14 ships with Windows 10 Home and two in-house softwares- Mi Blaze Unlock that allows users to unlock the device using Mi Band in 1.2 seconds and the Mi Smart Share that allows instant transfer of photos, videos and docs from mobile to the laptop or vice-versa.