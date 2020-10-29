Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEC Corporation India bags Saharanpur smart city project

This also includes the setting up of an integrated command and control centre, integrated traffic management system, environmental sensors, e-governance kiosks, city GIS platforms, and more at locations designated by the Saharanpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), it added. "SSCL is striving to develop the physical, institutional, social, and economic infrastructure, and significantly increase the quality of life of residents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 22:03 IST
NEC Corporation India bags Saharanpur smart city project

NEC Corporation India on Thursday said it has been selected as the master system integrator for implementation of integrated command and control centre, and smart components for Saharanpur smart city. NEC India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, said it was selected by Saharanpur Smart City Ltd (SSCL) for the project.

The project is expected to be completed by September 2021, with NEC India also contracted to manage the operation and maintenance of the systems for a period of five years, a statement said. Financial detailes were not disclosed.

The scope of the project comprises design, supply, installation, commissioning, testing and operations, and management of pan-city smart solutions, the statement said. This also includes the setting up of an integrated command and control centre, integrated traffic management system, environmental sensors, e-governance kiosks, city GIS platforms, and more at locations designated by the Saharanpur Municipal Corporation (SMC), it added.

"SSCL is striving to develop the physical, institutional, social, and economic infrastructure, and significantly increase the quality of life of residents. By harnessing the technological prowess and delivery capability of a global giant like NEC, we aim to develop Saharanpur into a sustainable and secure smart city," SSCL CEO Gyanendra Singh said. Aalok Kumar, President and CEO of NEC India, said the company's expertise in providing cutting-edge solutions to model safe and secure smart cities in India will be the vantage point for NEC to ensure timely and seamless operations of the Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) Smart City project.

"This new win is a validation to our outstanding work with various governing bodies and the advanced solutions we provide that goes beyond the RFP requirements," he added. NEC will also provide a City Mobile Application, SAHART, which will help the authorities deliver services, address public concerns, and solicit resident feedback in order to aid the operations of the Smart City project.

It has already deployed its delivery team and formally initiated the project execution works in the city, the statement said. NEC India has implemented ICT projects in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Pune, Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalyan Dombivali, and Gurugram.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rail station masters to work on empty stomach on Oct 31 protesting sealing in night duty allowance

Around 35,000 station masters across the railway network will work on empty stomach on Saturday to protest the announcement of a sealing in their night duty allowance, the station masters union said on Thursday. The All India Station Maste...

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8% in Sept

Non-food bank credit growth decelerated to 5.8 per cent in September 2020 from 8.1 per cent in the same month of the previous year, according to the RBI data. Credit to industry recorded nil growth in September 2020 as compared with 2.7 per...

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drown off Senegal coast - U.N.

At least 140 Europe-bound migrants drowned off the coast of Senegal when their boat caught fire and capsized, marking the deadliest shipwreck recorded this year, the U.N. migration agency said on Thursday.The boat carrying 200 people sank a...

UN strongly condemns knife attack inside Nice church which left three dead

In a statement released by his Spokesperson, Antnio Guterres extended his condolences to the families of the victims, and reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of France.A lone attacker armed w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020