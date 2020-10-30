Left Menu
Development News Edition

Instagram to suspend recent content amplification to stop spread of fake election news

For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter. "We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," the statement added.

Reuters | Updated: 30-10-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 06:46 IST
Instagram to suspend recent content amplification to stop spread of fake election news

Facebook Inc's Instagram said on Thursday it was making changes to its image sharing platform to prevent the spread of misinformation around the U.S. presidential election. For users in the United States, Instagram will temporarily remove the "Recent" tab from hashtag pages starting Thursday, it said in a statement on Twitter.

"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," the statement added. Instagram's "Recent" tab arranges hashtags in chronological order and amplifies content. Researchers have cautioned that automated amplification can lead to the rapid spread of misinformation on the platform.

The development comes as social media companies face increasing pressure to combat election-related misinformation and prepare for the possibility of violence or poll place intimidation around the Nov. 3 vote. Earlier this month, Twitter Inc said it will remove tweets calling for people to interfere with the U.S. election process or implementation of election results, including through violence.

Twitter has recently announced several temporary steps to slow amplification of content: for example, from Oct. 20 to at least the end of the U.S. election week, global users pressing "retweet" will be directed first to the "quote tweet" button to encourage people to add their own commentary. Twitter said it will also stop surfacing trending topics without added context. Its decision to hit the brakes on automated recommendations contrasts with the approach at Facebook, which has previously boosted promotion of its groups product.

Also Read: Instagram agrees curbs on paid influencers, says UK watchdog

TRENDING

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

One Punch Man Chapter 136 to focus on severe fight between Saitama & Blast

PBF Energy to shut fuel-producing units at Paulsboro refinery -letter

Health News Roundup: U.S. strikes deal with Lilly for potential COVID-19 antibody drug; UK says COVID-19 vaccine roll out could start before Christmas and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge sides with Huawei CFO on some claims but does not dismiss U.S. extradition case

A judge has blocked an attempt by Canadas attorney general to get parts of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arguments dismissed in the case to extradite her to the United States, according to a ruling released on Thursday. Howev...

India stresses Security Council to list terror entities involved in violence against women

India has underscored the need for the UN Security Council to effectively integrate women, peace and security considerations into the sanctions regimes, including by listing terrorist entities involved in violence against women in armed con...

Guterres to Security Council: Women leaders ‘essential to peace and progress for all’

In war zones and everywhere in the world, individuals are calling for inclusion and representation, which is one of the main reasons why so many ordinary people are taking to the streets, organizing a protest and raising their voices, UN Wo...

Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from Nov 1

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020