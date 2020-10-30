JSW Paints plans 500 colourvista senses retail stores

Coimbatore, Oct 30 (PTI): JSW Paints, a new-age paint company and a part of the US$ 12 billion JSW Group, plans to open 500 colourvista senses retail stores across the country in two to three years, a top official of the company said on Friday. With 150 such stores at present, the company targets to have about 25 senses stores in Tamil Nadu in the next three years, JSW Paints' joint managing director and CEO A S Sundaresan said.

The company has launched its first colourvista senses retail store here in partnership with Central Hardwares, a paints retailer, which is aimed to redefine the retail experience for its consumers in Coimbatore. JSW Paints colourvista senses store is conceptualised to have a home-like look and feel.

Designed to inspire house-owners, the Central Hardware colourvista senses store is located in the main retail market for building materials in the city. The first-of-its-kind retail experience store is designed to assist consumers in the colour and product selection and the store layout resembled a compact home - metaphorically representing the core spaces like living room, kitchen, bedroom and balcony, a press release from the company said.

G Maheshwaran of Central Hardware said establishing colourvista senses store is an important step ahead to meet the growing needs of consumers for better service and experiences from paints and painting.