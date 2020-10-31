Samsung revamps Galaxy Store to enhance gaming experiences

In line with its plan to make Galaxy Store the mobile destination for gamers, Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy Store in the United States. The app store now has only two tabs on the home screen- Games and Apps.

"Samsung is relaunching Galaxy Store as the place for casual and hardcore gamers alike to discover exciting gaming experiences and take advantage of unique benefits for Galaxy users. With its curated selection of the best games and gaming perks, Galaxy Store helps you get more and game more," Samsung said in a post.

In the newly designed Galaxy Store, the Games tab is a one-stop destination for the Galaxy-exclusive games, rewards, and benefits. Users can download top games like Lord Mobile, Garena Free Fire and Fortnite, the hit title from Epic Games. Additionally, with cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users can play more than 100 games from the cloud, right on their Galaxy smartphone.

On downloading the Xbox Game Pass app directly from Galaxy Store, users can enjoy the complete, full-featured experience with the convenience of in-app purchase capabilities.

"Whether games are your way to take a break, try your luck, or test yourself, the newly redesigned Galaxy Store is the go-to way to browse, discover, and play your favorites."

On the other hand, the Apps tab offers quick access to the best apps and customized experiences.