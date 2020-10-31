Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung revamps Galaxy Store to enhance gaming experiences

In the newly designed Galaxy Store, the Games tab is a one-stop destination for the Galaxy-exclusive games, rewards, and benefits. Users can download top games like Lord Mobile, Garena Free Fire and Fortnite, the hit title from Epic Games. Additionally, with cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users can play more than 100 games from the cloud, right on their Galaxy smartphone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 31-10-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 09:18 IST
Samsung revamps Galaxy Store to enhance gaming experiences
Image Credit: Samsung

In line with its plan to make Galaxy Store the mobile destination for gamers, Samsung has redesigned the Galaxy Store in the United States. The app store now has only two tabs on the home screen- Games and Apps.

"Samsung is relaunching Galaxy Store as the place for casual and hardcore gamers alike to discover exciting gaming experiences and take advantage of unique benefits for Galaxy users. With its curated selection of the best games and gaming perks, Galaxy Store helps you get more and game more," Samsung said in a post.

In the newly designed Galaxy Store, the Games tab is a one-stop destination for the Galaxy-exclusive games, rewards, and benefits. Users can download top games like Lord Mobile, Garena Free Fire and Fortnite, the hit title from Epic Games. Additionally, with cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, users can play more than 100 games from the cloud, right on their Galaxy smartphone.

On downloading the Xbox Game Pass app directly from Galaxy Store, users can enjoy the complete, full-featured experience with the convenience of in-app purchase capabilities.

"Whether games are your way to take a break, try your luck, or test yourself, the newly redesigned Galaxy Store is the go-to way to browse, discover, and play your favorites."

On the other hand, the Apps tab offers quick access to the best apps and customized experiences.

TRENDING

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Kenya: Magoha approves return of all students to school

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordana Brewster, James Badge Dale to feature in 'On Our Way'

Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster and James Badge Dale are among the actors cast for upcoming indie feature On Our Way. The surreal drama marks the directorial debut of actor Sophie Lane Curtis and she will stainr the movie as well, r...

Pulwama terror attack truth accepted in Pak Parliament: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the truth of last years Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, has been accepted in Pakistan Parliament. He also said that when the entire nation was mourning the death o...

'Veep' actor Tim Simons and Ari'el Stachel round out cast of 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wildes sophomore directorial project, Dont Worry Darling has added actors Tim Simons And Ariel Stachel to its cast. They join previously announced cast members Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Harry Styles, KiKi Layne and Gemma Chan on the...

US-India relationship has bipartisan support; important to any administration: Top US official

US-India relationship has bipartisan support in this country and it will be important to any administration as Americans fundamentally believe that the two nations are strong, more secure and prosperous when they are working together on glo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020