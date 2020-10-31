Left Menu
Development News Edition

There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer

I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets." While they had been tinkering with their playing XI regularly, Iyer didn't rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show fearless approach.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-10-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 19:16 IST
There are lot of flaws in our game: Shreyas Iyer

A distraught Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer admitted that there are too many "flaws" in their gameplan and execution as his side slumped to its fourth straight defeat, here on Saturday. Following a nine-wicket thrashing by the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals now need to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league game to qualify for the Play-offs.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive," Iyer tried to put up a brave front at the post-match presentation ceremony but hardly sounded convincing. The DC skipper said that they are also not reading the pitches. "Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket. We weren't upto the mark right from the start and those wickets in the Powerplay took down the momentum from us." The partnerships are also not happening for the Capitals, said Iyer.

"It was important for a few us to come and build a few partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start." He thought that a target of around 150 plus could have kept them in the fight. "Openers being there, it was important to get a good start, once you get the momentum, you can build on later. I feel 150 or 160 was a good total on such wickets." While they had been tinkering with their playing XI regularly, Iyer didn't rule out another set of changes for the final game while urging his team to show fearless approach. "We will have to think about it (changes to the line-up) and be fearless in our approach. We'll keep things simple and will not try to think much." PTI KHS KHS AT AT

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Long-term symptoms of COVID-19 ‘really concerning’, says WHO chief

High rate of symptomless COVID-19 infection among grocery store workers, finds study

Son Ye-jin’s Hollywood debut, Crash Landing on You Season 2 petition marks 10.7k supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka's second COVID-19 wave has high transmissibility: study

Sri Lankas second COVID-19 wave which began early this month has the mutation associated with high transmissibility, according to a study. A team of scientists at University of Sri Jayewardenepura carried out genomic sequencing of the virus...

2 held with Rs 3 crore worth foreign-made gold biscuits in Siliguri

Siliguri West Bengal India, October 31 Two persons were arrested, after the Director of Revenue Intelligence DRI Siliguri seized 30 pieces of foreign-made gold biscuits weighing 4.980 kilograms valued around Rs 3 crore from them, the agency...

Pugalur-Madakkathara power HDVC corridor to be completed soon

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 PTI Construction of the 165 km longRs 1,474 crore Pugalur-Madakkathara HDVC power line is expected to be completed soon, paving the way for a huge boost in power imports to Kerala. With the commissioning of the pr...

Rajasthan Guv pays tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary and remembered his contributions towards national unity and integrity. Describing Patel as the architect of new India, the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020