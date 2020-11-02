Optoma Expands Award-winning CinemaX Series with P1 PRO and P2 Smart True 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projectors

Left Menu
DELHI, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Optoma P1 PRO and P2, the next-gen smart true 4K ultra short throw laser projectors added to the award winning premium CinemaX series.

DELHI, India, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Optoma P1 PRO and P2, the next-gen smart true 4K ultra short throw laser projectors added to the award winning premium CinemaX series. With the two new advanced models, the high-end home cinema series of Optoma is carrying on the success of its first launch in 2019 with Optoma P1. The new Optoma P1 PRO and P2 both come with advanced features. While P1 PRO elevates its brightness, P2 enhances its colour with the new 6-segment colour wheel. Both are dedicated to bring higher contrast ratio and richer and true-to-life images for the premium home cinema experience. Continuing the design with DuraCore Laser technology and ultra short throw lens, they too deliver up to 120-inch images from inches away. And the built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 soundbar are to complete the all-in-one entertainment for movie and TV watching, media sharing, and gaming.

CinemaX Series is smart with TapCast app, allowing users to share their photos and videos onto the big screen. And with unique Smart+ Technology, both P1 PRO and P2 deliver integrated services with smart home devices such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and support IFTTT. "We are overwhelmed by the affection from our customers for our 4K UHD range home projectors. And we are thrilled and enthused to even expand the range in India," stated Mr. Vijay Sharma, India Country Head of Optoma.

"As Optoma celebrates its 20th Anniversary in 2020, we are proud to introduce the amazing extension to our award-winning CinemaX series," stated Mr. Gordon Wu, the Head of Optoma APAC. "Optoma P1 PRO and P2 as the next generation laser home cinema projectors are believed to continue to lead Optoma as the No. 1 4K UHD projector brand worldwide*. Designed with ultra short throw lens and laser light source, with integrated premium audio and Smart+ Technology, the CinemaX series is not only to bring the cinematic experience home, but also to provide the ultimate home entertainment." Optoma P1 PRO/P2 Smart 4K UHD Laser Projector Features: • True 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) • New 6-Segment RGBRGB Color Wheel (P2) • 3,500 ANSI lumens (P1 PRO)/ 3,000 ANSI lumens (P2) • Contrast Ratio: 2,500,000:1 (P1 PRO) / 2,000,000:1 (P2) • 120% Rec.709 gamut coverage • HDR10 & HLG compatible • Built-in Dolby Audio 2.0 Speakers • Optoma Smart+ Technology with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT integration • CinemaX received global awards at Good Design Award 2019, Reddot 2020, and IF Design Award 2020 For product inquiry regarding Optoma P1 PRO & P2, please contact Jagdeep Singh (+91 98184 42188 / sales.india@optoma.com) For more information about Optoma products, please go to https://www.optoma.com/in/product/p1pro/ & https://www.optoma.com/in/product/p2/ www.optoma.com/in * Optoma is the No.1 brand worldwide for 4K projectors, according to PMA Research 2020H1.

