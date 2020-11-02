Left Menu
Development News Edition

No manufacturing industry will be allowed in new industrial areas: Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday no manufacturing unit will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there. That is why they were only allowed in commerical areas, the chief minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 16:53 IST
No manufacturing industry will be allowed in new industrial areas: Delhi CM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday no manufacturing unit will be allowed in new industrial areas of the city and only service and hi-tech industries will be permitted there. Addressing an online press conference, he said the Centre has okayed the Delhi government's proposal in this matter and issued a notification to implement it.

Kejriwal said the existing manufacturing units, which cause pollution, will be given the option to shift to service or hi-tech industry. Asserting that Delhi's economy is mainly based on service industry, he said, hi-tech and service industry will be provided space at cheaper rates in industrial areas.

In service industry category, charted accountants and lawyers can also open their offices, which currently fall under office category in Delhi's Master Plan. That is why they were only allowed in commerical areas, the chief minister said. Offices of media, software industry and IT service industry can also be set up in new industrial areas, he added.

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Avril introduces Mindfulness curriculum for schools and colleges

Avril Q, one of Indias leading Mindfulness coaches, has been integrating Mindfulness Programmes into the regular academic curriculum of schools and colleges to benefit both teachers and students alike. She has been working with academic ins...

Mexico's Jalisco region launching 'Jallywood' plans

In order to make Mexican region of Jalisco the production capital of Latin America, a Jallywood, the governing authorities have mapped a plan of action including the introduction of a new state film law to ensure smooth functioning of the i...

Greece imposes lockdowns in northern regions, suspends flights

Greece will impose a two-week lockdown in regions of Thessaloniki and Serres in the north to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Monday. The country has reported fewer cases of the novel coron...

Ours can be labelled as a 'World Cup family': Amarjit Singh

Amarjit Singh, who captained the country in the only FIFA World Cup that India have participated till now, feels their kin can be labelled as World Cup family as his cousin Kritina Devi will represent India in the forthcoming FIFA U17 Women...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020