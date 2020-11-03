Left Menu
China says it supports Fujian in new integrated development with Taiwan - Xinhua

Fujian is the province across a strait from Taiwan, which China regards as a wayward region. In the next five years, China will help Taiwanese businesses participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and list on mainland markets, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the ruling party's recommendation for the economic and social development for 2021-2025.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-11-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 16:26 IST
China's Communist Party says it will support Fujian province in exploring a new path for integrated development with Taiwan, state media reported on Tuesday. Fujian is the province across a strait from Taiwan, which China regards as a wayward region.

In the next five years, China will help Taiwanese businesses participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and list on mainland markets, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the ruling party's recommendation for the economic and social development for 2021-2025. The recommendation also said China will be on high alert for and be resolutely against separatist activities fighting for Taiwanese independence.

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

