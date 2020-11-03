Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Honor Band 6 has officially launched as the successor to the Honor Band 5. The fitness tracker comes with an AMOLED display, 10 sports modes, heart rate and blood oxygen monitor and a battery life of up to 14 days.

In China, the Honor Band 6 is priced at CNY249 (approx. Rs 2,800) for the standard edition while its NFC variant is priced at CNY289 (approx. Rs 3,200). The fitness band will be offered in Meteorite Black, Coral Pink and Grey color options.

The Honor Band 6 will be available for pre-order starting November 4 and will go on sale on November 11 in China. There is no official word regarding the global availability of the fitness band.

Honor Band 6: Specs and features

The Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED touch display with 198 x 368-pixels and more than 100 watch faces to choose from. The band comes with a side function button and is water-resistant up to 50 meters.

As for the health monitoring features, the fitness tracker comes with the Huawei TruSeen 4.0 technology for continuous heart-rate monitoring, SpO2 sensor for tracking blood oxygen saturation levels, Huawei TruSleep technology to analyze sleep quality and provide over 200 personalized assessment suggestions to improve it and Female Cycle Tracker.

The Honor Band 6 supports 10 professional sports modes including Outdoor Running, Indoor Running, Outdoor Walking, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Swimming, Free Training, Indoor Walking, Rowing Machine and Elliptical Trainer.

The band is backed by a 180mAh battery that is claimed to typically last up to 14 days on a single charge and up to 10 days in heavy-usage scenarios. It supports fast magnetic charging that takes about 65 minutes to fully charge. Additional watch functions include- message reminders, Phone Finder, Remote camera and music control, weather updates, idle alerts, among others.

The Honor Band 6 is compatible with phones running Android 5 or above versions. The fitness tracker measures 43mm x 25.4mm x 11.45mm and weighs about 18g without a strap.