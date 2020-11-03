Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beauty segment purchase decisions seeing strong digital influence: Report

The beauty products segment in India is witnessing a strong influence of digital channels on purchase decisions as customers turn to avenues like videos, online searches and reviews on social media, a report said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:24 IST
Beauty segment purchase decisions seeing strong digital influence: Report

The beauty products segment in India is witnessing a strong influence of digital channels on purchase decisions as customers turn to avenues like videos, online searches and reviews on social media, a report said on Tuesday. The joint report by Google, Kantar and WPP noted that there has been a paradigm shift in how consumers shop, with increased digital influence, dynamic content, robust creator ecosystem and growing online sales. The journey of a consumer in terms of awareness is shifting from TV to digital avenues, with beauty consumers engaging digitally, it said. Buying beauty products in India has also become a video-centric affair, with YouTube emerging as a beauty advisor and search as a discovery platform, it added. The report found a large segment of beauty consumers saying they use social media, online videos and online search for research to compare and consider, and reach their final decision. It also found that both men and women showed similar interest and bought an average of nine beauty products every month. "Digital consumption is at an all-time high in India, and people are spending an additional two-hours more online, per week. "With multiple sources of discoverability and information research, the consumer purchase journey has become more complex but shopping has become more focused and personalised," Google India Group Head, Insights and Partnerships, Kaushik Dasgupta said. He added that most of the purchase decisions take place in the discovery and understanding phase itself, which now happens online. "Even in the offline consumer journey, online plays a key role as research, comparisons and trends are searched online. Brands need to make it easy for consumers to access information, to facilitate purchase decisions and gain brand loyalty," he said. Online touchpoints are growing disproportionately, and online video and social media are preferred over any offline medium for shortlisting brands today, he added. C V L Srinivas, country manager for India at WPP, said there are still untapped opportunities for beauty brands -- from catering to different city audiences to leveraging varied consumer segments. "Consumers count on trusted content and authentic personal advice to complete their buying journey and brands can thrive by owning that interaction. With creative online delivery, brands can recreate the best of offline moments, Srinivas said. From 3Vs (video, voice and vernacular) to DTC (direct-to-consumer) interactive content, conversational commerce and more, smart investing in the right platforms ensures scaled outreach and strong engagement, Srinivas added. The report pointed that consumers also face challenges in their purchase journey like facing difficulty in choosing the right product, deciding on a product without brand experience and being unable to envision how suitable a product is for them. The report also noted that consumers are increasingly becoming more open to interacting with new technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality and voice assistants. "Shoppers are in a mood to explore and experiment. The increasing comfort with digitalisation has given them a sense of empowerment to be able to literally 'go anywhere and look at anything', in ways that are not possible in offline shopping. "As a result, there has been discovery of new products and brands to suit their new lifestyles," said Sushmita Balasubramaniam, domain lead for commerce - South Asia, Kantar's Insights Division. Technology will need to be used to make their shopping journeys seamless and also find ways of compensating the 'touch - feel - try' factor, she added.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IAEA and GACCF join forces to educate cancer care professionals in radiation therapy

There are an estimated shortage of 50,000 cancer care professionals in the developing world and the IAEA is joining forces with the Global Access to Cancer Care Foundation GACCF to help authorities in low and middle-income countries train p...

Gambian survivors to speak out in film about rape under ex-president Jammeh

A former beauty queen who testified she was raped by Gambias ex-president Yahya Jammeh is making a documentary to tell the stories of other women sexually abused under the former regime.Fatou Jallow, known as Toufah, said the film will fea...

Oxygen COVID-19 hospital beds freed for other patients in Pune

With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases. With 546 new cases on T...

Anxious Americans choose between Biden, Trump after rancorous campaign

After a rancorous presidential campaign that exposed the depth of the political divisions in the United States, Americans streamed to the polls on Tuesday to choose either incumbent Donald Trump or challenger Joe Biden to lead a pandemic-ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020