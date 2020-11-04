Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary, reasonable' to curb risks - state media

The decisions followed a meeting with China's financial regulators on Monday during which Ma and his top executives were told Ant's lucrative online lending business would face tighter scrutiny, sources told Reuters. The topic "Ant Group's IPO suspended" was the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Wednesday morning, garnering about 640,000 discussions.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 04-11-2020 06:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 06:19 IST
China's halt of Ant IPO 'necessary, reasonable' to curb risks - state media

China's move to suspend Ant Group's $37 billion listing is "necessary, reasonable and legal," given rising concerns over risks to financial stability, a top Chinese state-backed newspaper cited an expert as saying on Wednesday. Beijing's surprise actions on Tuesday thwarted the world's largest stock market debut with just days to go, in a dramatic blow to the financial technology firm founded by billionaire Jack Ma.

There have been more public discussions in China recently over issues caused by large tech firms moving into the financial space, especially over fair competition and data privacy, the Chinese Securities Journal quoted Zhang Zixue, a professor at the China University of Political Science and Law. Ant and its intermediaries should "fully evaluate the problems and risks reflected in public opinion, and take effective preventive measures," he told the newspaper.

The Shanghai stock exchange said it had suspended the company's initial public offering (IPO) on its tech-focused STAR Market, prompting Ant to also freeze the Hong Kong leg of its dual listing scheduled for Thursday. The decisions followed a meeting with China's financial regulators on Monday during which Ma and his top executives were told Ant's lucrative online lending business would face tighter scrutiny, sources told Reuters.

The topic "Ant Group's IPO suspended" was the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo on Wednesday morning, garnering about 640,000 discussions. Some said that while regulators had "closed one eye" to Ant's rapid growth in the past, its IPO meant they could no longer do so, since risks would now shift towards its shareholders and the public.

Many took aim at Ma, who had made a speech at an event last month attended by Chinese regulators that criticised the financial and regulatory system as stifling innovation and needed to be reformed to fuel growth. Commentators said Ma, who also founded Ant's affiliate Alibaba Group , had forgotten his place.

"How dare he tell others how to regulate!" said one user called “Pangtianshi”, who has 1.1 million followers.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea man crossed armed border in possible defection to South

South Koreas military said on Wednesday it had taken into custody a North Korean man who crossed the heavily fortified border with North Korea into the South, prompting an urgent search operation. The man was found about 950 a.m. on the eas...

FOREX-Dollar claws back losses as Trump takes narrow early lead in Florida

The U.S. dollar clawed back early losses against risk-sensitive currencies on Wednesday after preliminary results suggested President Donald Trump has a slight edge over Democratic challenger Joe Biden in Florida, a key battleground state. ...

FACTBOX-These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing to either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden. These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 Elector...

SKorea military detects unidentified person at NKorea border

South Korean troops were engaged in an operation near the heavily fortified border with North Korea on Wednesday after detecting unidentified personnel there, the Souths military said. A Joint Chiefs of Staff statement said South Koreas sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020