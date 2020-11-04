Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

HIGHLIGHT 90Hz display

Dimensity 720 SoC

48MP quad camera

30W VOOC fast-charging

Supports 5G (SA/NSA)

ColorOS 7.2

Chinese smartphone vendor Oppo has launched its latest affordable 5G smartphone, Oppo K7x, in the home market.

The Oppo K7x is priced at CNY1,399 (approx. Rs 15,600) for the only 6GB+128GB storage model and has two color variants- Black and Blue. The phone is available for pre-order in Mainland China and will go on sale starting November 11.

Oppo K7x: Specs and features

The Oppo K7x boasts a 6.5-inch FHD+ punch-hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with IP68 water and dust-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Under the hood, the phone has MediaTek Dimensity 720 octa-core 5G chipset paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 storage. The device boots ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.

In terms of optics, the Oppo K7x houses a quad-camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel Portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera supports up to 4k video shooting at 30fps, 1080P slow-motion shooting at 120fps, EIS, Night Mode and other features. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper with an f/2.0 aperture and supports up to 1080P video shooting at 30fps.

The Oppo K7x is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports a 30W VOOC flash charge that is said to fully charge the device in 66 minutes. Connectivity features include- 5G (SA/NSA), 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader and supports Face Unlock for quick authentication.