Israel's Ambassador to India visits Tech City

He also requested the Department of Information Technology and AMTRON to plan a visit to Israel for exploring the emerging technologies available there. He said that the Government of Israel would be happy to provide all necessary support for any possible collaborations and technology sourcing for establishing manufacturing facility setups and Research and Development institutions in Assam with potential investors from Israel.

Israel's Ambassador to India Ron Malka on Wednesday said his country would be happy to provide necessary support for any possible collaborations and technology sourcing for establishing manufacturing facility setups and Research and Development institutions in Assam. He visited Tech City, a 100 acre IT and Electronics facility set up near the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here.

The ambassador said that he, along with the other members of the delegation, was pleased to visit the facility and was impressed with the vision on which the entire Tech City facility was being developed, an official release said. He also requested the Department of Information Technology and AMTRON to plan a visit to Israel for exploring the emerging technologies available there.

He said that the Government of Israel would be happy to provide all necessary support for any possible collaborations and technology sourcing for establishing manufacturing facility setups and Research and Development institutions in Assam with potential investors from Israel. Tech City is in the process of development as a one- of-a-kind IT and Electronics hub here and a large number of national and global entrepreneurs have shown their keen interest in setting up various manufacturing facilities and educational and training setups in the park.

Tech City is expected to boost the IT industry of the state and bring in employment opportunities for the youths of the state. The delegates were welcomed by Assam Minister of Information Technology and Water Resources Keshab Mahanta, Guwahati West MLA and AMTRON Chairman Ramendra Narayan Kalita and other senior state government officials.

