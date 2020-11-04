Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports facilities encourage youngsters to realise full potential: Meghalaya CM

Inaugurating a 10-metre indoor precision shooting range here, the chief minister said, such facilities will help sportspersons to hone their marksmanship. "I have always been a strong believer that sports is a very important aspect of growth and development of a person and it extends well beyond just physical benefits.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:28 IST
Sports facilities encourage youngsters to realise full potential: Meghalaya CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday said sports facilities will encourage young people to pursue their passion and realise their full potential. Inaugurating a 10-metre indoor precision shooting range here, the chief minister said, such facilities will help sportspersons to hone their marksmanship.

"I have always been a strong believer that sports is a very important aspect of growth and development of a person and it extends well beyond just physical benefits. It inculcates good qualities of discipline, hard work and focus in us making us more productive and transforming us into a better person," Sangma said. Lauding the role of the Shooting Association of Meghalaya in setting up the facility, the chief minister said, "It is an effort that has been put in by all of you and it just shows the kind of passion that all of you share for this sport.

"If you take into consideration the entire Northeast, the youth from our state are especially talented when it comes to shooting and we can really push this to make it a competitive sport that our youth can excel in." Mentioning that the youth of the state are "naturally talented and gifted", the chief minister also said that the government has embarked on a mission to give adequate thrust to youth-centric policies to create opportunities and help young people realise their full potential..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Adani Enterprises to invest Rs 50,000 cr on capex in 5 yrs

Adani Groups flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL plans to spend about Rs 50,000 crore in capital expenditure over the next five years with a major chunk of it going towards airports business, a top company official said on Wednesday. Th...

Godrej Agrovet Q2 profit up 13 pc at Rs 115.51 cr

Godrej Agrovet on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 115.51 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 102.65 crore in the year-ago period.Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,73...

Mourinho loses cool over Kane's penalty criticism

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday lost his cool over the medias suggestion that striker Harry Kane has been clever in winning penalties for the club. Over the last few days, Kane and Liverpools striker Mohamed Salah have ...

Britain prepares for COVID-19 vaccine as Oxford forecasts result this year

Late-stage trial results of a potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca could be presented this year as the British government prepares for a possible vaccination rollout in late December or earl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020