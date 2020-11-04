Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target
Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock. Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity. Brief Score: Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs.PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:12 IST
Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity. Brief Score: Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs. (C Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; E Bisht 3/22, L Kasperek 2/23).
