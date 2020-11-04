Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock. Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity. Brief Score: Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs.

PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 04-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 21:12 IST
Supernovas set Velocity 127-run target
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Invited to bat, defending champions Supernova posted 126 for eight against Velocity in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge here on Wednesday. Opener Chamari Atapattu top-scored for Supernovas with a 44-run knock.

Ekta Bisht (3/22) scalped three batswomen, while Leigh Kasperek (2/23) and Jahanara Alam (2/27) took two wickets apiece for Velocity. Brief Score: Supernovas: 126 for 8 in 20 overs. (C Atapattu 44, Harmanpreet Kaur 31; E Bisht 3/22, L Kasperek 2/23).

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Mumbai Indians has positive effect on youngsters, says Tendulkar

Former India legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar said that Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has a positive effect on youngsters as the side nurtured young talents which later played for the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik P...

Race to White House enters uncharted territory; Biden and Trump gear up for legal battle

The race for the White House appears to be headed towards an uncharted territory with the Trump and Biden campaigns gearing up for a protracted legal battle in the US Supreme Court as the election results in some of the key battleground sta...

UK-US ties to remain strong regardless of who wins Prez polls: UK foreign secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Wednesday said that US-UK relations will remain strong regardless of who wins the Presidential elections. Taking to Twitter, Raab said, We need to be patient and wait and see who wins the US election. Im...

Rahul targets BJP-JD(U) combine on migrants issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the ruling BJP-JDU combine in Bihar, alleging it had ill-treated migrant workers who were forced to return to their home state during the COVID-19 lockdown. Gandhis remarks came ahead of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020