Soccer-Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-11-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 01:33 IST
Manchester United suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday, the English side's first loss in three Champions League group matches. United fell behind after 12 minutes when Edin Visca found Demba Ba with a long pass in acres of space and the striker ran forward before knocking the ball past goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Basaksehir doubled their lead five minutes before halftime after Deniz Turuc nicked the ball from Juan Mata and passed to Ba who set up Visca to score. Anthony Martial's header two minutes later gave United hope but despite enjoying plenty of possession in the second half, they were unable to break down the Turkish side's disciplined defence.

United, who beat last season's runners-up Paris St Germain and RB Leipzig in their first two games, top Group H with six points from three matches and Basaksehir have three after their first victory in the competition. Leipzig host PSG later on Wednesday.

Soccer-Manchester United slump to defeat at Basaksehir

