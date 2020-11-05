Google Meet now allows organizers to bulk admit participants into video call

Google Meet has added the ability to accept all pending knocks in bulk and the new feature will help limit interruptions during the video call, the company announced on Wednesday.

Notably, only meeting organizers can admit participants or students all at once in Google Meet. Meeting organizers can admit or deny entry when a request to join the video call appears in the window. With this new feature, they can 'View all' and 'Admit all' pending requests when they have multiple participants waiting to join the meeting. Now, they have two options to approve requests:

Admit or Deny entry to admit or deny participants one at a time, or

Admit all or Deny all to admit or deny all participants at the same time

The new feature is available by default for the meeting organizer and they need to stay in the meeting to approve requests. Currently, it is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains while Scheduled Release domains will receive it starting November 16, 2020.

Google Meet's new bulk admit feature is available to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal Google Accounts.