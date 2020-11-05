Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with Intel Core i3 launched in India

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition features a 14-Inch FHD Anti-Glare display with 1920X 1080-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an in-built 720p HD webcam, multi-touch trackpad and a keyboard with scissor-switch keys with a travel distance of 1.3mm and an in-built dust protection layer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 13:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 13:58 IST
Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with Intel Core i3 launched in India
Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition.

HIGHLIGHT

  • 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare display
  • Intel Core i3
  • In-built webcam
  • 256GB SSD
  • Up to 10Hr Battery
  • 8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM
  • Windows 10 Home

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor in India. The new edition comes with the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, an in-built 720p camera and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Starting today, the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 via Amazon, Mi Home and mi.com.

Design and display

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition features a 14-Inch FHD Anti-Glare display with 1920X 1080-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an in-built 720p HD webcam, multi-touch trackpad and a keyboard with scissor-switch keys with a travel distance of 1.3mm and an in-built dust protection layer.

Performance

The laptop is equipped with the 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SATA 3 SSD.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition ships with Windows 10 Home and two in-house softwares- Mi Blaze Unlock that allows users to unlock the device using Mi Band in 1.2 seconds and the Mi Smart Share that allows instant transfer of photos, videos and docs from mobile to the laptop or vice-versa.

Power and Connectivity

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is backed by a 46Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hrs and with a 65W charger the battery level goes from 0 to 50% in just 35 minutes. It features 2x2W Stereo Speakers with DTS Audio processing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1x HDMI, 1 x Combo Audio jack and 1x DC jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Dual Band WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Jurassic World 3 restarts filming, Colin Trevorrow announces over Twitter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea tells people who attended Samsung memorial to get tested after coronavirus case emerges

South Korea said on Thursday it had alerted about 1,000 people who attended the memorial of the late Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun-hee last week to get tested for the coronavirus after one person at the event tested positive.A local journ...

We are talking about it: Vince Vaughn on 'Wedding Crashers' sequel

Hollywood star Vince Vaughan says that he is actively discussing a sequel to his classic romantic comedy Wedding Crashers with his co-star Owen Wilson. Vaughan and Wilson had starred in the 2005 film as two divorce mediators who&#160;crash&...

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic?

Is it safe to stay in hotels during the pandemic In a recent travel update, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention makes it clear Staying home is the best way to protect yourself against the coronavirus. If you do travel, the C...

More Paris shops to close at night to tackle worsening COVID-19 crisis

Paris will be placed under more restrictions to curb the worsening COVID-19 pandemic, including a requirement for more shops to close in the evening, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV on Thursday. Hidalgo said this would entail shutting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020