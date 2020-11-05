Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition with Intel Core i3 launched in India

HIGHLIGHT 14-inch FHD Anti-Glare display

Intel Core i3

In-built webcam

256GB SSD

Up to 10Hr Battery

8GB 2666MHz DDR4 RAM

Windows 10 Home

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor in India. The new edition comes with the 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, an in-built 720p camera and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Starting today, the Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 34,999 via Amazon, Mi Home and mi.com.

Design and display

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition features a 14-Inch FHD Anti-Glare display with 1920X 1080-pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 16:9 and 81.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with an in-built 720p HD webcam, multi-touch trackpad and a keyboard with scissor-switch keys with a travel distance of 1.3mm and an in-built dust protection layer.

Performance

The laptop is equipped with the 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SATA 3 SSD.

The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition ships with Windows 10 Home and two in-house softwares- Mi Blaze Unlock that allows users to unlock the device using Mi Band in 1.2 seconds and the Mi Smart Share that allows instant transfer of photos, videos and docs from mobile to the laptop or vice-versa.

Power and Connectivity

The Mi NoteBook 14 e-Learning Edition is backed by a 46Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 10 hrs and with a 65W charger the battery level goes from 0 to 50% in just 35 minutes. It features 2x2W Stereo Speakers with DTS Audio processing, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 2 x Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1x HDMI, 1 x Combo Audio jack and 1x DC jack. For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports Dual Band WiFi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.0.