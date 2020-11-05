Left Menu
Development News Edition

D&B India, NSIC ink pact to boost growth of MSMEs

"This partnership will help MSMEs in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities," it added. Dun & Bradstreet India will also partner with NSIC to provide customized training and certification programs to help MSMEs better navigate the ever-changing global business environment, the release stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 14:05 IST
D&B India, NSIC ink pact to boost growth of MSMEs

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India has signed an agreement with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, a statement said. "This partnership will help MSMEs in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities," it added. The partnership will provide Indian MSMEs with access to Dun & Bradstreet's suite of data and analytics solutions via NSIC's countrywide network of offices and technical centres. MSMEs will also be able to leverage platforms like D&B Credit to make credit decisions, monitor the financial health of customers, assess credit risk and identify portfolio trends. Dun & Bradstreet India will also partner with NSIC to provide customized training and certification programs to help MSMEs better navigate the ever-changing global business environment, the release stated. Julian Prower, chairman of the board and MD, Dun & Bradstreet India said, "By working with the NSIC, we expect to play a pivotal role in enabling the eco-system required to accelerate MSME growth and help achieve the government GDP contribution target of 50 per cent of GDP by FY 2025." PTI RSN ABMABM

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon India Launches Gift a Story Program for Associates Across Its Operations Network, and Their Families

This festive season, Amazon India is spreading smiles not only through their packages but also through the gift of learning Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India This festive season, Amazon India is transforming the act of gif...

UK invites PM Modi to Climate Ambition Summit 2021

The UK has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Climate Ambition Summit scheduled next month, according to a British government statement on Thursday. The December 12 Climate Ambition Summit will provide a platform for leaders who ar...

Bihar: One dead, seven missing after boat capsizes in river Ganga in Bhagalpur

One person died while seven went missing after a boat carrying 100 people capsized in the river Ganga in the Naugachhia area of Bhagalpur on Thursday, an official said. The rescue operations are being carried out by the teams of State Disas...

India gifts medical equipment to Nepal

India on Thursday gifted medical equipment including X-ray machines, computed radiography systems, ICU ventilators, video endoscopy units and anesthesia machines, for two field hospitals of the Nepali Army. The batch of equipment was presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020