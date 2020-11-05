D&B India, NSIC ink pact to boost growth of MSMEs

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India has signed an agreement with the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises, a statement said. "This partnership will help MSMEs in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities," it added. The partnership will provide Indian MSMEs with access to Dun & Bradstreet's suite of data and analytics solutions via NSIC's countrywide network of offices and technical centres. MSMEs will also be able to leverage platforms like D&B Credit to make credit decisions, monitor the financial health of customers, assess credit risk and identify portfolio trends. Dun & Bradstreet India will also partner with NSIC to provide customized training and certification programs to help MSMEs better navigate the ever-changing global business environment, the release stated. Julian Prower, chairman of the board and MD, Dun & Bradstreet India said, "By working with the NSIC, we expect to play a pivotal role in enabling the eco-system required to accelerate MSME growth and help achieve the government GDP contribution target of 50 per cent of GDP by FY 2025." PTI RSN ABMABM