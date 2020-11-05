Jal Shakti Ministry's 'grand challenge' for smart water supply management gets over 200 applications

Left Menu
Applications were received from 46 individuals, 33 companies, 76 Indian Tech start-ups, 15 limited liability partnership (LLP) companies and 43 MSMEs, it said in a statement. In order to harness the power of technology in water management, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in partnership with National Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had announced an ICT Grand Challenge to develop a 'Smart water supply measurement and monitoring system'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 17:46 IST
A grand challenge organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology along with the Jal Shakti Ministry to develop a smart water supply measurement and monitoring system has received over 200 applications, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Thursday.

In order to harness the power of technology in water management, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in partnership with National Jal Jeevan Mission under the Ministry of Jal Shakti had announced an ICT Grand Challenge to develop a 'Smart water supply measurement and monitoring system'. The Jal Jeevan Mission would be the user agent of the Grand Challenge. C-DAC, Bengaluru, is the implementing agency and would provide technical support for the challenge. It will also provide technical support for Proof of Concept development to the shortlisted candidates. It would also provide mentoring support, technical guidance to them, the statement said. The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) aims to provide tap connection to every rural household by 2024 with a particular focus on 'service delivery', that is regular water supply in adequate quantity and of prescribed quality on long-term basis. "This necessitates the use of modern technology in monitoring of the programme and to capture service delivery data automatically for ensuring the quality of services. "Digitisation of water supply infrastructure has the potential to solve current problems as well as help anticipate and address future challenges," the statement added.

