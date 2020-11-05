Indian expat wins USD 1 million in Dubai draw
An Indian expat in Bahrain has won a whopping USD 1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw. Sunil Kumar Kathuria, 33, who works as a sales person for a private company in Manama, became the 342nd person to win the million dollars on Wednesday, Gulf News reported.
A resident of Manama, he won USD 1 million with his ticket purchased online on October 17. He is also the 170th Indian to win USD 1 million at the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw.
“I am a second generation expat living here (in Bahrain). It has been almost 10-12 years since I visited Dubai. I will make a trip sometime,” Kathuria was quoted as saying by the report. “It (money) will be put to good use. I want to do some charity, perhaps buy a home. I will discuss with my parents and see what to do with it. Right now we are just excited with the win,” he said.
According to DDF organisers, Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers..
