iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

Apple has started rolling out the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update that brings 100 new emoji, eight new wallpapers and several other enhancements and bug fixes for supported Apple devices.

The latest over-the-air (OTA) update also adds support for Intercom, new AirPlay controls along with the ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio.

To access the new update, head over to the device's Settings > General > Software Update > Download and Install

Here's the complete changelog for the iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 update:

iOS 14.2: Changelog

Improvements

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Support for iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spend fully charged

Headphone audio level notifications to alert you when audio level could impact your hearing

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio

Option to provide statistics about Exposure Notifications, without identifying you, to participating Public Health Authorities

Bug fixes

Apps could be out of order on the Home Screen dock

Camera viewfinder may appear black when launched

The keyboard on the Lock Screen could miss touches when trying to enter the passcode

Reminders could default to times in the past

Photos widget may not display content

Weather widget could display the high temperature in Celsius when set to Fahrenheit

Next-hour precipitation chart description in Weather could incorrectly indicate when precipitation stops

Voice Memos recordings are interrupted by incoming calls

The screen could be black during Netflix video playbackApple Watch app may unexpectedly close when opened

Workout GPS routes or Health data are prevented from syncing between Apple Watch and iPhone for some users

Audio is incorrectly labeled as "Not Playing" in the CarPlay Dashboard

Devices could be prevented from charging wirelessly

Exposure Notifications is disabled when restoring iPhone from iCloud Backup or transferring data to a new iPhone using iPhone Migration

iPadOS 14.2: Changelog

Improvements

Over 100 new emoji, including animals, food, faces, household objects, musical instruments, gender-inclusive emoji and more

Eight new wallpapers in both light and dark mode versions

Magnifier can detect people nearby, and report their distance using the LiDAR sensor included in iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation)

Scene Detection in Camera uses intelligent image recognition to identify objects within a scene and automatically improves the photo on iPad Air (4th generation)

Auto FPS in Camera automatically reduces the frame rate when recording video to improve low-light capture and to optimize file size on iPad Air (4th generation)

Optimized battery charging for AirPods to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your AirPods spends fully charged

New AirPlay controls to stream entertainment throughout your home

Intercom support with HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay

Ability to connect HomePod to Apple TV 4K for stereo, surround sound and Dolby Atmos audio

Bug fixes