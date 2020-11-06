Left Menu
APL Apollo Tubes signs pact with Zamil Steel India

APL Apollo Tubes on Friday said it has signed a pact with Zamil Steel India to develop a market for pre-engineered steel buildings made from structural steel tubes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 10:53 IST
APL Apollo Tubes signs pact with Zamil Steel India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

APL Apollo Tubes on Friday said it has signed a pact with Zamil Steel India to develop a market for pre-engineered steel buildings made from structural steel tubes. The company said the agreement is in line with its strategy to create new markets for structural steel tubes in India. "APL Apollo Tubes has signed a memorandum of understanding with Zamil Steel Buildings India (Zamil Steel India) to develop a market for pre-engineered steel buildings made from structural steel tubes," the company said in a BSE filing

Zamil Steel India is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia-based Zamil Industrial Investment Company. Its main factories are based in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Vietnam, and India. Zamil Steel India's annual production capacity is more than 5,55,000 tons of fabricated steel, which is used in low-rise and high-rise steel buildings and structures for diverse industrial, commercial, agriculture, aviation, entertainment, and military applications, APL Apollo said.

