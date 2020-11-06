Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

WhatsApp has rolled out the 'Payment' feature for Android and iOS users in India. Designed in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), it uses India's real-time payment system Unified Payment Interface (UPI) that facilitates transactions with over 160 supported banks.

Starting today, the new feature will allow users to send money through WhatsApp to anyone using a UPI-supported app, eliminating the need to exchange cash in person or going to a local bank. However, to send money on WhatsApp, users must have a bank account and debit card in India.

WhatsApp says that the new payments feature is designed with a strong set of security and privacy principles, including entering a personal UPI PIN for each payment.

"We're excited to join India's campaign to increase the ease and use of digital payments, which is helping expand financial inclusion in India. In the long run, we believe the combination of WhatsApp and UPI's unique architecture can help local organizations address some of the key challenges of our time, including increasing rural participation in the digital economy and delivering financial services to those who have never had access before," the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform wrote in a blog post.

WhatsApp has partnered with five leading banks in India including the ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, the State Bank of India, and Jio Payments Bank.