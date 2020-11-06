Left Menu
Countdown begins for launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01: ISRO

The launch is scheduled at 15:02 Hrs IST on Saturday. "PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said on Friday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 15:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@isro)

The countdown for the November 7 launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 has begun, ISRO said on Friday.

Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO has said. The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing respectively.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

