Here's how to enable disappearing messages on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp has introduced a new 'disappearing messages' option that will automatically delete messages sent in an individual or group chat after seven days.

In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off while in the groups admins have the control. Starting this month, the disappearing messages feature is being gradually rolled out to Android, iPhone, KaiOS, Web and Desktop users of WhatsApp globally.

"Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp," the company wrote in a blog post.

How to enable disappearing messages?

To turn on the disappearing messages option on WhatsApp, follow these steps:

Open the WhatsApp chat

Tap the contact's name

Tap 'Disappearing messages'

If prompted, tap continue

Select "On"

To disable disappearing messages, follow the same steps and select "OFF". Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.

Further, as mentioned on the WhatsApp FAQ page: