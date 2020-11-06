Here's how to enable disappearing messages on WhatsApp?Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2020 18:02 IST
WhatsApp has introduced a new 'disappearing messages' option that will automatically delete messages sent in an individual or group chat after seven days.
In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off while in the groups admins have the control. Starting this month, the disappearing messages feature is being gradually rolled out to Android, iPhone, KaiOS, Web and Desktop users of WhatsApp globally.
"Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp," the company wrote in a blog post.
How to enable disappearing messages?
To turn on the disappearing messages option on WhatsApp, follow these steps:
- Open the WhatsApp chat
- Tap the contact's name
- Tap 'Disappearing messages'
- If prompted, tap continue
- Select "On"
To disable disappearing messages, follow the same steps and select "OFF". Once disabled, messages sent in the chat will no longer disappear.
Further, as mentioned on the WhatsApp FAQ page:
- If a user doesn't open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.
- When a user replies to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days.
- If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won't disappear in the forwarded chat.
- If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.
