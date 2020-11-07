Left Menu
Development News Edition

ITI in talks with Indian companies to provide complete 4G, 5G network gears

"Our company with its efficient and innovative state-of-art facilities and capabilities for manufacturing telecom equipment plans to manufacture eNodeB and 5G NR (new radio) products in its various plants," ITI chairman and managing director R M Agarwal said in the report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 20:48 IST
ITI in talks with Indian companies to provide complete 4G, 5G network gears
ITI has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for development of 4G and 5G technology. Image Credit: ANI

State-run electronics manufacturing firm ITI on Saturday said it is in discussion with Indian companies to provide end-to-end 4G and 5G network gears in the country. The company is also looking at manufacturing equipment for E and V band spectrum which are considered essential for 4G and 5G technologies, ITI said in its annual report released on Saturday. "Our company with its efficient and innovative state-of-art facilities and capabilities for manufacturing telecom equipment plans to manufacture eNodeB and 5G NR (new radio) products in its various plants," ITI chairman and managing director R M Agarwal said in the report. ITI is also in talks with other Indian companies to provide end-to-end solutions for 4G and 5G networks across the country through an ecosystem of the local technologies, he added.

ITI has partnered with Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for development of 4G and 5G technology. "With these tie-ups, two streams of solutions for 4G upgradeable 5G can be worked out with ITI being the common manufacturing partner," Agarwal said. The company is also planning to manufacture enterprise-grade routers, a segment dominated by foreign companies, for secure data transfer in the defence network as well as for the networks of telecom service providers. "For this, ITI has already entered into a technology collaboration agreement with a Bangalore-based leading start-up company in this area. On similar lines, our Company is also planning to tie up for manufacturing of E and V band radios which are very essential with the emerging technologies of 4G and 5G. "The partnerships with these Indian companies and the products with Indian IPR not only help to reduce dependency on import of Telecom equipment but also address the concerns in building a strategic network for defence communication," Agarwal said.

The Defence Ministry has awarded ITI a Rs 7,796 crore ASCON project for the deployment of a strategic and secured communication network for the army across the country. ITI has planned to manufacture and supply 11,000 kilometre optical fibre cables against the mega ASCON phase IV order received by ITI. ITI has also diversified into development of medical electronics devices. ITI is manufacturing and supplying face shields, face masks, face mask vending and disposal machines, manual and automatic hand sanitising dispenser, etc as a part of the government's effort in its fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Company has recently signed a Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) to manufacture portable ventilators at its manufacturing plants. The prototypes are ready for testing and once these are cleared by EBEL, we intend to mass manufacture ventilators which will be supplied to defence forces and other agencies in the country," Agarwal said.

The company said that its partnership with Tech Mahindra is to build local competence by synergising the offerings of both the entities to create a next generation wireless network. "The company with state-of-art facilities and capabilities for manufacturing telecom equipment plans to manufacture eNodeB in its various plants. ITI is gearing up to participate in the 4G tender expected to be floated by BSNL," the report said..

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

iOS 14.2 / iPadOS 14.2 update brings 100 new emoji, wallpapers and bug fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Life Mission probe:Kerala Assembly issues notice to ED

The Privileges and Ethics Committee of the Kerala Legislative Assembly has sought an explanation from the Enforcement Directorate on the action taken by it in the Life Mission project of the Left government. The committee decided to seek an...

Exit polls project edge for RJD-led alliance over NDA in Bihar

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA while at least three of them predicted a clear majority for the Mahagathbandhan which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministe...

Govt's online OPD initiative achieves 7 lakh consultations: Health ministry

The Union Health ministry said its telemedicine initiative eSanjeevani crossed&#160;seven lakh consultations on Saturday with the last one lakh online consultations taking place in 11 days.&#160; This novel digital modality to deliver OPD ...

Tennis-Medvedev downs Raonic to reach Paris Masters final

Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the Paris Masters final with a commanding 6-4 7-64 victory against Canadian Milos Raonic on Saturday.Medvedev hit 31 winners to 12 unforced errors in a muffled atmosphere at the Bercy Arena, where ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020