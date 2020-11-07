Left Menu
Nation proud of ISRO, says Prez Kovind after successful launch of observation satellite

This important launch amidst crises caused by COVID-19 reflects the capability, perseverance and resilience of our scientists and engineers," the president said in another tweet. India launched the satellite from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 22:23 IST
"The EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite that will strengthen applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support. The nation is proud of the entire @ISRO team," Kovind tweeted

The nation is proud of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), President Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday, congratulating it on the successful launch of an earth observation satellite EOS-01 and nine international customer spacecraft onboard a Polar rocket

"Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful launch of EOS-01 and 9 international satellites from USA, Luxembourg and Lithuania. This important launch amidst crises caused by COVID-19 reflects the capability, perseverance and resilience of our scientists and engineers," the president said in another tweet. India launched the satellite from the spaceport at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

