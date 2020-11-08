Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Facebook employee to depose before us on Nov 10: Delhi Assembly panel

Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee, which is hearing complaints against Facebook for allegedly failing to take down hateful content posted on its platforms, especially during the northeast Delhi riots, said on Sunday a former employee of the social media giant has "agreed" to depose before it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 21:22 IST
Ex-Facebook employee to depose before us on Nov 10: Delhi Assembly panel
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee, which is hearing complaints against Facebook for allegedly failing to take down hateful content posted on its platforms, especially during the northeast Delhi riots, said on Sunday a former employee of the social media giant has "agreed" to depose before it. The committee will meet on November 10 at the Vidhan Sabha to initiate its proceedings, the panel said in a statement.

A formal notice for appearance before the committee on November 10 has been sent to the former Facebook employee, it added. "Pursuant to vetting of the complaints and taking prompt cognizance of the issue, the committee in its earlier meetings examined certain independent and expert witnesses having regards to the issue of grave public importance set out in the complaints against Facebook," the statement said.

The panel, headed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, has examined some witnesses, including Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Awesh Tiwari, Kunal Purohit, Prabir Purkaystha.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudster siphons off Rs 9 lakh from man's bank account

In a case of online fraud, an unidentified caller allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs nine lakh from a bank account of a man residing near Nagpur, after asking the latters minor son to download an application on his fathers phone, police said....

Odisha reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Odishas COVID-19 tally rose to 3,01,574 on Sunday as 1,434 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the states coronavirus death toll to 1,425, he said.As many as 1,311 more peop...

Soccer-Manchester United beat Arsenal to go top of Women's Super League

Manchester United went top of Englands Womens Super League thanks to a surprise 1-0 win over Arsenal on Sunday, with Ellen Toone scoring the winner in the 83rd minute. With Arsenals potent attack struggling for once, Jess Sigsworth found To...

Biden goes to church, Trump hits golf course after US election result

A day after becoming the President-elect, Joe Biden went to a church for Sunday prayers, while outgoing US President Donald Trump headed to a golf course in a Virginia suburb. Biden, 77, drove down to the St. Joseph, a historic Roman Cathol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020