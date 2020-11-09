Left Menu
Rugby-Australia sign three-year broadcast deal with Nine for A$100m

Rugby Australia ended months of financial uncertainty with an announcement on Monday they had reached an in-principle three-year agreement with the Nine Network with an option to extend the contract for a further two years. ($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars)

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 09-11-2020 05:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 05:34 IST
Rugby Australia ended months of financial uncertainty with an announcement on Monday they had reached an in-principle three-year agreement with the Nine Network with an option to extend the contract for a further two years. The agreement, which needs sign-off from the SANZAAR partnership, is worth A$100 million ($72.87 million) for the first three years, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

It will provide free-to-air coverage of one Super Rugby AU match a week on television, with the other matches and games from New Zealand's Super Rugby Aotearoa on the company's streaming platform Stan behind a paywall. The platform will also stream international matches featuring the men's Wallabies and women's Wallaroos with selected games made available on free-to-air. ($1 = 1.3723 Australian dollars)

