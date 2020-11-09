Left Menu
Micromax IN 1b and IN Note 1 pre-orders start tomorrow in India

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 13:05 IST
Micromax IN 1b and IN Note 1 pre-orders start tomorrow in India
Image Credit: Flipkart

The Micromax In series will be available for pre-order starting tomorrow i.e. November 10 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale in India. Pre-orders for the IN Note 1 and IN 1b will open at 12 PM on Flipkart.

As already announced by Micromax, IN 1b will go on sale starting November 26 and IN Note 1 starting November 24 via Flipkart and Micromax's official website.

The Micromax IN 1b base model 2GB+32GB is priced at Rs 6,999 while its 4GB+64GB memory variant is priced at Rs 7,999. It will be offered in Blue, Purple and Green color options.

On the other hand, IN Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB base model and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+128GB storage variant and has two color variants- Green and White.

Specifications

IN Note 1

Powered by MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, IN Note 1 features a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The device comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

In the camera department, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with 4x digital zoom and a quad-camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, assisted by a 5MP wide-angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a 2 MP Macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor.

IN Note 1 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging and offers 4GB RAM and up to 128GB onboard storage. It brings a pure Android OS experience with no ads and bloatware and Micromax promises 2 years of OS upgrades.

IN 1b

IN 1B sports a 6.52-inch Mini-drop HD+ IPS LCD and is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset with HyperEngine gaming technology. The device is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and reverse charging.

It has an 8MP selfie camera and an AI Dual Camera at the back that includes a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Additional features include a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

