YouTube Music adds new activity bar for more personalized experience

YouTube Music has added a new activity bar that will feature common activities on the homepage and a new suite of personalized playlists. The newly added activity bar will give users easy access to music for four featured activities including Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute.

The featured activities will show a dedicated personalized homepage full of playlists according to the users' mood or moment. For instance, when starting a workout, one may tap the Workout icon and get personalized playlists perfectly suited for the workout session. Additionally, users will get up to four new personalized Workout Mixes featuring songs they know and love, as well as other great recommendations.

Further, the home tab will now feature up to seven new and distinct personalized My Mix playlists, with each of them featuring a diverse list of artists. In addition, for a more personalized listening experience, My Supermix, formerly known as Your Mix, combines all of your music tastes into one eclectic listening experience.

"Whether it's pushing you through the last five minutes of your workout or helping you unwind after a stressful day, music breathes life into your daily routine. That's why today, we're introducing a suite of new personalized playlists and a way to navigate the YouTube Music homepage, to ensure every listener can easily enjoy the music that speaks to them," YouTube wrote in a blog post.