Left Menu
Development News Edition

New report highlights COVID-19 impact on Southeast Asia’s internet economy

Now in its fifth edition, the report titled "At Full Velocity: Resilient and Racing Ahead" throws light on how Southeast Asians are leveraging the internet in more ways and on a larger scale than ever before to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 10-11-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 14:35 IST
New report highlights COVID-19 impact on Southeast Asia’s internet economy
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Since the beginning of 2020, 40 million people in Southeast Asia have connected to the internet for the first time as compared to 10 million in 2019 and 100 million between 2015 and 2019. While more than 1 in every 3 digital service consumers across Southeast Asia started using the service due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nine out of 10 new digital consumers plan to keep using at least one digital service beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the e-Conomy SEA 2020 report from Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Now in its fifth edition, the report titled "At Full Velocity: Resilient and Racing Ahead" throws light on how Southeast Asians are leveraging the internet in more ways and on a larger scale than ever before to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

Despite the socio-economic disruptions caused by the pandemic, the gross merchandise value of the regional internet economy has held steady at an estimated USD100 billion in 2020 and is expected to surpass USD300 billion by 2025. Further, e-commerce which has proved to be a lifeline during the pandemic has surged from USD38 billion in value last year to USD62 billion this year and expected to reach USD172 billion by 2025

Here are some key highlights of the report:

  • Eight out of ten people across the region said technology helped them get through the virus
  • Sectors like education, groceries and loans saw the biggest jumps
  • The demand for (and access to) digital services continue to expand beyond Southeast Asia's biggest cities. More than half the people new to digital services live in non-metropolitan areas of Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines.
  • The average proportion of cash transactions declined from 48 percent of the total pre-COVID to 37 percent post-COVID. Given this, the value of total digital payment transactions across Southeast Asia will almost double to USD1.2 trillion by 2025
  • At the peak of the pandemic and during lockdowns, leading health apps were being used four times as much as they were before the pandemic and education technology app installations had increased three-fold.
  • Funding for companies valued at more than USD1 billion has dropped from USD5.6 billion in 2019 to an estimated USD3.5 billion in 2020. For startups with strong ideas and business plans, there's an available pool of capital worth almost USD12 billion

According to the report, COVID-19 has accelerated digital adoption that was projected to happen over several years in Southeast Asia. While five out of the six barriers to Internet economy growth have seen progress this year, talent (shortage of workers with the right skills) may hold back the growth.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Taiwan says not invited to WHO meeting after China's 'obstruction'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh skipper Mominul tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh test captain Mominul Haque has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Bangladesh Cricket Boards chief physician said on Tuesday. He is coronavirus positive with mild symptoms, physician Debashish Chowdhury told reporters....

Air Pollution and its effect on the human heart by Dr. Purshotam Lal

Air pollution is a raging problem around the world. Increasing emissions from vehicles, industries and households are damaging the earths atmosphere and also affecting peoples health. Continuous contamination of blood with harmful particles...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine euphoria keeps stocks cruising higher

Stock markets and commodities continued to push higher on Tuesday, after the euphoria of a coronavirus vaccine had sent global equity indexes soaring to an all-time high and shaken bond yields higher.Having surged 4 on Monday on the vaccine...

Unnecessary attempts made to bring bilateral issues in SCO: PM Modi in veiled attack on Pakistan

Taking an indirect swipe on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there is an attempt to bring bilateral issues at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO, which is against the consensus and spirit. Prime Minister said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020