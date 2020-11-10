Left Menu
Four Jio mobile towers inaugurated in Zanskar; Ladakh MP thanks Centre

He said one State Bank of India (SBI) branch has also been sanctioned for Zanskar sub-division which would start functioning from next year.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 10-11-2020
Ladakh Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday inaugurated four new Reliance Jio mobile towers to the people of Zanskar while assuring them that more such installations would be erected and made functional in the next few months. A dozen towers were sanctioned for the sub-division under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) to provide better service to local residents, an official spokesman said.

After inaugurating the mobile towers set up at Pibiting, Padum, Akshow and Abran areas, Namgyal congratulated the people of Zanskar for accessing mobile connectivity through the functioning of the four Jio towers and said the rest of the towers would be erected and made functional in the next few months. He expressed his gratitude to the Centre for according priority to the remotest and most backward areas of Ladakh like Zanskar to be digitised in a very short span of time.

The MP also thanked the Union Minister for Telecommunication Ravi Shankar Prasad for sanctioning 54 towers for Ladakh parliamentary constituency under USOF while giving positive consideration to the demand projected by him in Parliament during the last winter session. He said one State Bank of India (SBI) branch has also been sanctioned for Zanskar sub-division which would start functioning from next year.

