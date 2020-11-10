First OxygenOS update arrives for OnePlus Nord N10 5G

After Nord N100, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its first-ever software update. The update arrives with build number OxygenOS 10.5.5 and is rolling out to European users.

The OTA update brings the October 2020 Android security patch and optimizes power consumption and camera shooting experience. The development was shared by OnePlus on its official forum page on Monday.

Here's the complete changelog:

System

Optimized power consumption of the system

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Camera

Optimized the camera's shooting experience

As always, the OTA update is incremental in nature which means a limited number of users will receive it while a broader rollout will take place in the upcoming days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specs

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October and both are limited to the European and US markets. The budget-friendly device comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage and is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G houses a 16MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.