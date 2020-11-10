Left Menu
Development News Edition

First OxygenOS update arrives for OnePlus Nord N10 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-11-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 21:40 IST
First OxygenOS update arrives for OnePlus Nord N10 5G

After Nord N100, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G has started receiving its first-ever software update. The update arrives with build number OxygenOS 10.5.5 and is rolling out to European users.

The OTA update brings the October 2020 Android security patch and optimizes power consumption and camera shooting experience. The development was shared by OnePlus on its official forum page on Monday.

Here's the complete changelog:

System

  • Optimized power consumption of the system
  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10

Camera

  • Optimized the camera's shooting experience

As always, the OTA update is incremental in nature which means a limited number of users will receive it while a broader rollout will take place in the upcoming days after OnePlus ensures that there are no critical bugs.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G: Specs

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G was launched alongside the Nord N100 in late October and both are limited to the European and US markets. The budget-friendly device comes with a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G octa-core processor paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage and is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports Warp Charge 30T fast charging.

On the camera front, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G houses a 16MP selfie camera and a quad-camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama has less chance to defeat Garou with single punch

Google honors Oscar winning actress Marie Dressler on her 152nd birthday

Independent UN experts decry COVID vaccine hoarding: ‘No one is secure until all of us are’

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung joins Google's Android Enterprise Recommended program

Samsung on Tuesday announced that it is joining Googles Android Enterprise Recommended program to offer best-in-class security and productivity solutions to Galaxy smartphones and tablets.With this, select Galaxy devices running Android 11 ...

BioNTech says vaccine pricing benchmark is for similar volumes

BioNTech on Tuesday signalled that order size would impact the per-dose price for its potential COVID-19 vaccine in the developed world.The price for the U.S. for the first 100 million doses was 19.50 per dose, said BioNTechs Chief Strategy...

Georgia and IMF staff conclude Seventh Review of EFF arrangement

An International Monetary Fund IMF staff team led by Mercedes Vera Martin conducted virtual discussions from October 5 to November 9, 2020, on the Seventh Review Under the Extended Fund Facility EFF arrangement.At the conclusion of the miss...

Trump's name spotted in Johnson's Biden congratulations

Keen-eyed political observers on Tuesday noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory the ghost of an alternative message congratulatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020